Zacks: Analysts Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.87. II-VI posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIVI. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

Shares of IIVI stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.83. 1,598,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. II-VI has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $75.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,892.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $757,857. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of II-VI by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI (Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.