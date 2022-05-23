Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). Imago BioSciences reported earnings of ($8.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Imago BioSciences.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06).

Several research firms recently commented on IMGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.04. 203,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,586. Imago BioSciences has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

