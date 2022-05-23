Zacks: Analysts Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) will post sales of $211.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.26 million and the highest is $212.88 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $308.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $905.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $895.25 million to $915.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $941.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

NTGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $47,404.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $60,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 220,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,422. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $539.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85.

NETGEAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.