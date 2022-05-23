Zacks: Analysts Expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) will post sales of $700,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $670,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.80 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

ORMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oramed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 215,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 420,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,534. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $177.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.02. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

