Zacks: Analysts Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

PLYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $48,948.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,002.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $764,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,830 shares of company stock worth $2,246,387. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,623 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,891 shares in the last quarter. Axon Capital LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,612,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.02. 50,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,259. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

