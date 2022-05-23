Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $802.36 Million

Brokerages forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will report sales of $802.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $785.00 million and the highest is $819.39 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $727.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $55.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,745. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.19. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 938.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after buying an additional 424,908 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 199.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 130,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 105.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 53,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

