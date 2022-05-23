Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

HUBB traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.44. The company had a trading volume of 186,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,545. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.72. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Hubbell by 3.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

