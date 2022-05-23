Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.86. Charles Schwab reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and have sold 163,990 shares worth $14,071,289. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.27. 6,468,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,785,103. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average of $82.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.