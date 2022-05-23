Zacks: Brokerages Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries also reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYTS shares. TheStreet upgraded LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,028. The stock has a market cap of $179.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

LSI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.