Zacks: Brokerages Expect Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Origin Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Origin Materials posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Materials will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Origin Materials.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Charles Drucker bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Sim acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $127,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $614,150. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Origin Materials by 150.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Origin Materials by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 356,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORGN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. 28,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,180. The company has a current ratio of 61.85, a quick ratio of 61.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

