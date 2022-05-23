Zacks: Brokerages Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.19 Million

Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) will report $320.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.23 million to $340.33 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $311.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

SJI has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth $892,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 58.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,630 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,273. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

