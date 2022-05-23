Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allstate’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $0.42. Allstate reported earnings of $3.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allstate will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $10.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $14.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allstate.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 EPS.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.20. 16,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,548. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average of $124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

