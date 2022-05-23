Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich. “

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

JXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 55,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,420,967.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,944,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,429,032.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Chelko purchased 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,506.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,244 shares of company stock valued at $978,498.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 80,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Jackson Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jackson Financial (JXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.