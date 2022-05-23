Zacks Investment Research Lowers A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16,205.67.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $1.3538 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (Get Rating)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.