Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.57.

NYSE:SHC opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after buying an additional 1,980,563 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,959,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,162 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at $17,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $15,770,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 664,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

