Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by Indus Capital Partners LLC

Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,964 shares during the period. Zai Lab comprises about 6.2% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.43% of Zai Lab worth $26,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $3,669,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 17.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after buying an additional 37,845 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.20. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $181.92.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 324.08% and a negative return on equity of 37.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

