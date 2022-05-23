Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is Cedar Rock Capital Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215,125 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up approximately 12.8% of Cedar Rock Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. owned 1.63% of Zebra Technologies worth $518,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $9.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $334.73. The stock had a trading volume of 529,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,505. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.00 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

