Zeepin (ZPT) Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zeepin (ZPT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $136,322.00 and $4,867.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 211.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,735.19 or 0.38589164 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.80 or 0.00495892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00034862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

