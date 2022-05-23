ZENZO (ZNZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $234,818.17

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded up 32% against the dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $234,818.17 and $183.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00106491 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000654 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00021104 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.21 or 0.00306183 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

