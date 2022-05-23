Zilliqa Hits Market Capitalization of $728.98 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $728.98 million and $276.55 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00234532 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003476 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $573.59 or 0.01902890 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000411 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,111,332,389 coins and its circulating supply is 12,819,865,236 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.