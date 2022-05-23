ZKSpace Market Cap Reaches $11.59 Million (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSpace has a total market cap of $11.59 million and $840,527.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZKSpace has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 217.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,973.06 or 0.39424769 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.25 or 0.00491445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00035050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008533 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace was first traded on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

ZKSpace Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSpace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

