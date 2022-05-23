ZKSpace (ZKS) Price Up 20.1% Over Last Week

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, ZKSpace has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. ZKSpace has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and approximately $840,527.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSpace token can now be bought for $0.0587 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZKSpace alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 217.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,973.06 or 0.39424769 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.25 or 0.00491445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00035050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008533 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About ZKSpace

ZKSpace was first traded on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

ZKSpace Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSpace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSpace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSpace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.