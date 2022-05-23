Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Given New $208.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $237.00 to $208.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.88.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $162.56 on Thursday. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $156.67 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,557 shares of company stock worth $9,589,496 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 43.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 655,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,065,000 after purchasing an additional 197,270 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 84.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 85,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 38,981 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

