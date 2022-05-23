Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.77 EPS.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $89.33. 8,576,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657,702. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.58.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,980,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,649,000 after purchasing an additional 386,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

