ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Down 2.2% This Week

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $158,303.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003367 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 753.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,837.76 or 0.81835078 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00512803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00034108 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,930.49 or 1.50813484 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

