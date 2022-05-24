$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. HealthStream posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,991,000 after buying an additional 53,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HealthStream by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSTM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 82,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,218. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

