-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPXGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compass Therapeutics.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMPX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

CMPX stock remained flat at $$2.76 on Tuesday. 143,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,136. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 18,355 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,925.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,191,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,894.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 90,712 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $141,510.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,601,031 shares in the company, valued at $22,777,608.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 242,525 shares of company stock valued at $450,478 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,340,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

