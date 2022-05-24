$0.17 EPS Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. PennantPark Investment posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 88.94%. The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after buying an additional 290,107 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,870,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,959,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 49.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,545,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 511,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 11,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.41%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

