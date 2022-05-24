$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Warner Music Group reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.62.

WMG stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 72,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,183. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000 in the last three months. 76.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

