$0.25 EPS Expected for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.31. GCP Applied Technologies reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GCP Applied Technologies.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,374,000 after acquiring an additional 899,354 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,504,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,361,000 after buying an additional 2,978,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,077,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,966,000 after buying an additional 463,942 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,892,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,319,000 after buying an additional 72,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,354,000 after buying an additional 199,168 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GCP traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $30.88. 1,114,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,808. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $32.28.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

