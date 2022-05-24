$0.33 EPS Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.19. W&T Offshore posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,550%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,744,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after buying an additional 453,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in W&T Offshore by 259.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 429,419 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 4.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 135,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 278,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,523,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $853.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 2.22.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

