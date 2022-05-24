$0.34 EPS Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,324,991. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.