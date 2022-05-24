-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.58). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $0.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.87% and a negative net margin of 139.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALPN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.1% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 12,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. 138,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,061. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $252.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.74. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.