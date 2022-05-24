-$0.62 EPS Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.66). Novan reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). Novan had a negative net margin of 838.95% and a negative return on equity of 165.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Director John W. Palmour purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,480. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novan in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Novan in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Novan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novan by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NOVN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.18.

Novan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.