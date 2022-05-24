$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.67. SpartanNash posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPTN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

SPTN stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.78. 378,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,143. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.