-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDXGet Rating) to report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($3.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,763,235.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,238.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 612,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 444,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,794. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $796.81 million, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

