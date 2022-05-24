$0.75 EPS Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 375,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,273. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $37.25.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SMART Global by 162.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 284.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in SMART Global by 618.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SMART Global (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.