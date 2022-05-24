-$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($1.04). Celsion posted earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($4.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($3.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($3.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celsion.
Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,110.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS.
NASDAQ:CLSN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. 26,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,207. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. Celsion has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Celsion by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Celsion during the third quarter valued at about $68,000.
Celsion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
