-$0.92 EPS Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.77). Celsion posted earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($4.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($3.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($3.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,110.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS.

CLSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Celsion in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CLSN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. 26,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,207. Celsion has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the second quarter worth $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celsion by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celsion by 44.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Celsion during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Celsion by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

