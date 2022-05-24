$0.96 EPS Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $122.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SASR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5,790.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SASR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,322. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $52.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.34%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.