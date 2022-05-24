$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.05. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.35 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCBK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 115,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,828. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $48.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at $399,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony L. Leggio bought 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,214.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 878.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

