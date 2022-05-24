$1.08 EPS Expected for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) to report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.09. Southern Copper reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southern Copper.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Shares of SCCO traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,306. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.87%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern Copper (SCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.