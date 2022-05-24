$1.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) will post $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $3,206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,866,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,354. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

