$10.11 Million in Sales Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) will post sales of $10.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. Epizyme posted sales of $13.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $43.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $47.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $78.01 million, with estimates ranging from $61.40 million to $94.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 614.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPZM shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Epizyme from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 63.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 90.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,267,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,034 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 66.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 76.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,742,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,366. The company has a market cap of $74.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

