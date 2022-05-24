1,141 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.53.

NYSE:CPT traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.39. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.