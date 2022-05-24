$129.85 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) will post $129.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.70 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $123.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $530.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.00 million to $539.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $564.20 million, with estimates ranging from $545.10 million to $583.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 17.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

NTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NTB traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,083. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

