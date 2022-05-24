140,000 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Acquired by Soviero Asset Management LP

Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 140,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. Bloomin’ Brands accounts for about 0.7% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Soviero Asset Management LP owned about 0.16% of Bloomin’ Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 907,013 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,255,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 82.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 589,003 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,500,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth $10,843,000.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 120,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLMN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

