18,526 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE H traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,896. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average of $90.71.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on H shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,145 shares of company stock worth $800,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

