18,942 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Purchased by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 11.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 34.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 103.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 164.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STAA traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.84. 3,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,723. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 105.48 and a beta of 1.18.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,751.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,498. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

