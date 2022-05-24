1irstcoin Trading 10.8% Higher This Week (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $3,707.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,696,441 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.